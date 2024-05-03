L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.