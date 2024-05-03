L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
Shares of L.S. Starrett stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
