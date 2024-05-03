La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.
La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of LZB stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LZB
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than La-Z-Boy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.