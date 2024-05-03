La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

