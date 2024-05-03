Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 790 at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Shares of LON:LRE traded down GBX 7.03 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 596.97 ($7.50). 2,019,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 615.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 525 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 572.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

