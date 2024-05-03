Landmark Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.62. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

LARK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

