Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.810-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-$390.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.1 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 891,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

