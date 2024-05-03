Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,429. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

