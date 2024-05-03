Leerink Partnrs Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cencora in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

COR has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora has a twelve month low of $163.37 and a twelve month high of $246.75.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,288,790 shares of company stock worth $1,009,641,379 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.