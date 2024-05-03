Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.0 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

Leidos Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $143.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

