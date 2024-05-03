LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Raised to $56.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. 238,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,288. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in LendingTree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

