Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 12,500 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 12,500 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $265,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,794.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,775. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

