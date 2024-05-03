Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys New Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 287,176 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 765,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,555,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth $3,533,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.