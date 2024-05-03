Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LIN traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.60. 2,656,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.15.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

