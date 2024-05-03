Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $378,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in InMode by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InMode by 1.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Price Performance

INMD traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.64. 1,596,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,969. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on InMode

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.