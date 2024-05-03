Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $407,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,949,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 295.8% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 704,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,678,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 2,766,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,657. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

