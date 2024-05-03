Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $457,000 Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.1 %

WisdomTree stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. 1,043,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,476. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

