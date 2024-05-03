LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,260 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.19. The stock had a trading volume of 772,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,795. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.40.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

