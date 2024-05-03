LGT Group Foundation Cuts Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 881.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.08. 670,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,301. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.