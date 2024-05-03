LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after buying an additional 150,251 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,999,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.4 %

CLH stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.46. 220,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,572. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.87. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

