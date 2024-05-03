LGT Group Foundation Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,188. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $1,298,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,001.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 over the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

