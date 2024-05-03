LGT Group Foundation Has $3.87 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.14% of Materion worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Materion by 41.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Materion by 23.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,495,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.23. 212,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,942. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

