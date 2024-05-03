LGT Group Foundation Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,240,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,926,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

