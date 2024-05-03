LGT Group Foundation Has $35.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

PG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

