LGT Group Foundation Has $5.58 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.7% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

MasTec Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $11.48 on Friday, hitting $102.48. 1,699,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,585. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

