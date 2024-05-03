LGT Group Foundation Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

nVent Electric Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

