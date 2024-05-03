LGT Group Foundation Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 388.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.1 %

SNA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.90. 124,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

