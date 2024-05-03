LGT Group Foundation Purchases 7,691 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after buying an additional 620,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,850,000 after acquiring an additional 453,817 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,294,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,316,000 after purchasing an additional 260,404 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,698,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,794,000 after purchasing an additional 191,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.08. 2,187,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

