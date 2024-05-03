LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,310.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FWRG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. 519,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

