LGT Group Foundation Reduces Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after buying an additional 95,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after acquiring an additional 623,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,044,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,676 shares of company stock valued at $31,784,491 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day moving average of $178.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

