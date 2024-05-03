LGT Group Foundation Sells 11,529 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $701,844.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,707,419.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,347 shares of company stock valued at $100,329,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Cloudflare Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,733,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

