Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Down 4.2%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 3,137,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,227,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.53.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 59.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.