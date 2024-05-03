Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.6 %

LBTYA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 1,874,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

