Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) PT Raised to $512.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $510.00 to $512.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.15.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $420.05. The stock had a trading volume of 828,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.95 and a 200 day moving average of $422.38. Linde has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

