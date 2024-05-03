Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Link Administration’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Link Administration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); and Fund Solutions (FS) segments.

