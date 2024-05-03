LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIQT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.95. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 146,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.