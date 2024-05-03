Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAD

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $251.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.59. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $206.69 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 32.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.