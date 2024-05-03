Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Shares Up 24.5%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) shares rose 24.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 1,968,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,753,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Trading Up 24.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of -0.54.

About Live Company Group

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

