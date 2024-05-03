Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

