Loblaw Companies Limited (L) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.513 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

L stock opened at C$154.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$155.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.72.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 71,495 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$160.71.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

