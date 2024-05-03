Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.92. 224,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

