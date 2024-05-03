Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LOMA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

