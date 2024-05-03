LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $205.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 205.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.55), with a volume of 2825030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 176 ($2.21) to GBX 229 ($2.88) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 187.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,046.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,263.16%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,117.57). 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

