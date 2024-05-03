Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 176,797 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $54,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 165,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,890. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average is $131.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $278.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

