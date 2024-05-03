Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 29,976 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $61,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after buying an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.54. 1,853,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,828. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.