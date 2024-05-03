Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 208,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 17,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.50.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.1 %

MCO traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.56. The company had a trading volume of 784,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.07 and a 200-day moving average of $372.82. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $296.45 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

