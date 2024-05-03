Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.13 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 660.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 673,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 584,787 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.87. 4,668,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

