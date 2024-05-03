Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $42.95 Million Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $42,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Down 2.2 %

GL stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.55. 1,779,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,047. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

