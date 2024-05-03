Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $68.20 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 950,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,786,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,550,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,505,602,000 after purchasing an additional 435,253 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 99,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. 13,538,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,602,846. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

