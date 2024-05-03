Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 87,812 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,812 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Gartner worth $63,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE IT traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.64. 478,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,033. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.43 and a 52 week high of $486.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.