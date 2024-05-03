Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 352,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,268,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.41. 1,593,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,711. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

