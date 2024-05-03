LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 7.1%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 161,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 472,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $609.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LSB Industries news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 484,535 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 1,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 473,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 442,596 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

